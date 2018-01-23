Japan's convenience store sales slip 0.3% in 2017

Convenience store sales in Japan fell 0.3% in 2017 on a same-store basis to 9.47 trillion yen due partly to intensified competition with other retailers, an industry body said Monday.

The overall sales of eight major store operators declined despite a 1.5% increase in average spending per customer. Total sales including those at outlets newly opened during the year grew 1.8% to 10.70 trillion yen, the Japan Franchise Association said.

Meanwhile, the association traced the rise in average spending per customer to higher sales of foods cooked within the stores on the back of the aging population and an increase in single-person and double-income households.

In December, the same-store sales of eight major convenience store operators totaled 820.5 billion yen, down 0.3% from a year earlier.

Customer visits fell 1.6% to 1.28 billion, while average spending per customer rose 1.4%, the association said.

© KYODO