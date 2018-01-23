Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's convenience store sales slip 0.3% in 2017

1 Comment
TOKYO

Convenience store sales in Japan fell 0.3% in 2017 on a same-store basis to 9.47 trillion yen due partly to intensified competition with other retailers, an industry body said Monday.

The overall sales of eight major store operators declined despite a 1.5% increase in average spending per customer. Total sales including those at outlets newly opened during the year grew 1.8% to 10.70 trillion yen, the Japan Franchise Association said.

Meanwhile, the association traced the rise in average spending per customer to higher sales of foods cooked within the stores on the back of the aging population and an increase in single-person and double-income households.

In December, the same-store sales of eight major convenience store operators totaled 820.5 billion yen, down 0.3% from a year earlier.

Customer visits fell 1.6% to 1.28 billion, while average spending per customer rose 1.4%, the association said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

1 Comment
Login to comment

Well, considering there are five within 100m of each other where I live I’m not surprised they are feeling the crunch of losing customers to competitors.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Novels To Add To Your Booket List

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Events

This Week In Japan, Jan. 22-28, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Luxury Living

An Abundance of Art in Roppongi

Insight Japan Today

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Free Massage

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Sanjo Kaji Dojo (Blacksmith Workshop)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Shrines

Zeniarai Benten Shrine

GaijinPot Travel