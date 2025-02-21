 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In January, the price of cabbage almost tripled year-on-year after last year's record summer heat Image: AFP
business

Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2% in January

0 Comments
By Hiroshi HIYAMA
TOKYO

Japanese inflation accelerated in January, further pressuring households as prices excluding fresh food rose 3.2 percent on-year, government data showed Friday.

Speculation is growing that the Bank of Japan may hike interest rates again to counter rising prices and as part of its retreat from years of aggressive monetary easing to boost the moribund Japanese economy.

The core Consumer Price Index (CPI) was above market expectations of a 3.1 percent rise, and accelerated from 3.0 percent in December, the internal affairs ministry said.

Overall, inflation including volatile fresh food prices was up 4.0 percent on-year, speeding up from 3.6 percent in December and 2.9 percent in November.

In January, the price of cabbage almost tripled year-on-year after last year's record summer heat and heavy rain ruined crops in what media have dubbed a "cabbage shock".

The price of rice also soared more than 70 percent, the data showed, while electricity bills jumped by 18 percent.

"While the increase in electricity and other prices narrowed, the increase for gasoline and kerosene expanded," the ministry said.

Last week, the government said it would release a fifth of its emergency rice stockpile after hot weather, poor harvests and panic buying over a "megaquake" warning pushed up its cost.

Japan has previously tapped into its reserves in disasters, but this was the first time since the stockpile was created in 1995 that supply chain problems have prompted the decision.

The Bank of Japan raised interest rates again last month -- having done so in March for the first time in 17 years -- and signaled more hikes to come.

The move was underpinned by "steadily" rising wages and financial markets being "stable on the whole", the bank said.

Even as other central banks raised borrowing costs in recent years the BOJ had remained an outlier.

But it finally lifted rates above zero in March, signaling a move away from policies designed to counter Japan's "lost decades" of economic stagnation and static or falling prices.

Recent gross domestic product (GDP) figures showed that Japan's economic growth slowed sharply last year, although the rate for the fourth quarter topped expectations.

It comes as companies fret over the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and other protectionist trade policies on the world's fourth largest economy.

Japanese media reported on Thursday that the trade minister is arranging a visit to the United States to seek exemptions from the tariffs.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

9 Gifts For Expecting Mothers That They’ll Genuinely Love

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Shopping Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

What is a 1K Apartment in Japan? Costs, Pros and Space-Saving Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

The Next Big Earthquake in Japan: Are You Prepared?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Hay Fever in Japan: 10 Products To Help You Fight It

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel