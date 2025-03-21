 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Government subsidies for electricity and gas fees contributed to the easing in the pace of inflation Image: AFP
business

Japan's core inflation rate slows to 3% in Feburary

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's core inflation rate decelerated in February, government data showed Friday, with prices excluding fresh food rising 3.0 percent year-on-year in the world's fourth-largest economy.

The core Consumer Price Index (CPI) slowed from 3.2 percent in January, remaining above the Bank of Japan's two-percent target which has been exceeded every month since April 2022.

Government subsidies for electricity and gas fees contributed to the easing in inflation, the internal affairs ministry said.

February's core reading narrowly beat market expectations of 2.9 percent.

Rising prices for gasoline, food and accommodation among other necessities have been squeezing Japanese households.

Overall, when volatile fresh food was included, prices in February were up 3.7 percent year-on-year -- among the highest rate in the Group of Seven -- exceeding market expectations of 3.5 percent, but slowing from 4.0 percent in January.

The sticker shock was strong for cabbage, whose price rose 130 percent year-on-year, the data showed, after last year's record summer heat and heavy rain ruined crops.

Rice prices were up 81 percent, chocolate was up 30 percent and coffee beans were nearly 23 percent more expensive.

Earlier this month, the government began a rare auction of its emergency rice stockpiles in a bid to help drive down the surging price of the national staple.

Japan has previously tapped into its reserves during disasters, but this was the first time since the stockpile was created in 1995 that supply chain problems have prompted the move.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's minority government is struggling to gain strong support from voters who were already angry over inflation and other issues when Ishiba took office in October.

Approval ratings for Ishiba's cabinet have dropped sharply in recent days as the leader faces a backlash for distributing expensive gift vouchers to rookie ruling-party lawmakers -- a move Ishiba says was legal and not a political donation.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Japan left its key interest rate unchanged, warning about the economic outlook amid global uncertainty fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war.

The BoJ is aware that rising prices "are contributing negatively to people's lives", governor Kazuo Ueda told reporters.

"A rise in food prices, including rice... can affect the basic pace of inflation through a change in households' mindset and expectation of future inflation," he said.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Why exclude food prices? Food is a big part of every family or person budget. Many food prices now doubled or tripled. More food price increases were announced in news two weeks ago. 3% is a joke.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Budget Friendly Ways to Move in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Visa Application and Renewal Fees to Increase from April 1

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens If I Die in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Babysitting Services in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Hair Accessories You’ll See Everywhere in Tokyo This Spring 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Kibitsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

How Do I Send Mail From Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Who Should Pay On A Date in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Tochigi’s Unmissable Adventure Destinations

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

Constipation in Japan: “Can’t Go”

Savvy Tokyo