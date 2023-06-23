Cosmo investors OK 'poison pill' to prevent takeover

Shareholders of Japanese oil wholesaler Cosmo Energy Holdings Co on Thursday approved a company proposal to implement an anti-takeover measure in the face of a large-scale share purchase by an activist shareholder group, supporting the management in a high-profile showdown.

The measure, endorsed at the firm's annual shareholders' meeting in Tokyo, addresses its concern that City Index Eleventh Co, a group involving prominent investor Yoshiaki Murakami, may continue to add to its holdings after buying shares equivalent to about 20 percent of the company.

The so-called "poison pill" step will allow the company to allot share acquisition rights to its shareholders excluding City Index Eleventh to lower the activist group's share of ownership if it acquires an additional stake without following procedures set by Cosmo Energy.

"It will bring disadvantages to other investors if City Index increases its stake without showing what management policy they are demanding specifically," Cosmo Energy President Shigeru Yamada said at the shareholders' meeting.

City Index had been stepping up pressure on the oil company, asking it to consolidate its refineries in the face of decreasing oil demand as well as spin off its renewable energy unit.

It also made a shareholder proposal to appoint a new director, which was rejected at the meeting.

The vote for the anti-takeover measure was conducted with the activist group excluded. Cosmo said the move was justified because it needed to reflect ordinary shareholders' opinions.

Cosmo became the second Japanese company to exclude a major shareholder from a vote on measures to prevent a possible takeover, industry experts say.

In 2021, shareholders of newspaper rotary press maker Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd approved an anti-takeover measure against Asia Development Capital, its major stockholder.

A guideline on acquisitions compiled by the industry ministry says such a voting method will be permitted only in exceptional cases where a certain shareholder increasing its stake would work to the detriment of other shareholders.

In a statement released after the meeting, City Index said the approval for the anti-takeover measure is "invalid" and called the management's decision to exclude it from the vote "totally unacceptable."

Murakami, a former industry ministry official, is a veteran activist investor who has been demanding management reforms aggressively at major Japanese companies.

He was arrested in 2006 on suspicion of insider trading in Nippon Broadcasting System Inc. shares, and later convicted. His fund called the Murakami Fund was disbanded.

The companies he targeted include Hanshin Electric Railway Co and Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc.

