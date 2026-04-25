Japan's crude steel output falls to 57-year low in FY2025

Japan's crude steel production fell 3.2 percent to 80.33 million tons in fiscal 2025, its lowest level since fiscal 1968, as inflation dragged down domestic construction demand, an industry body said Wednesday.

The fourth straight year of decline also reflects stiff price competition stemming from China's overproduction.

The output of ordinary steel, mainly used in construction, declined 3.9 percent, while that of specialty steel, for autos and industry machinery, sagged 0.5 percent, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation.

With Japanese carmakers losing their market share in Southeast Asia to Chinese rivals, which have attracted customers with affordable electric vehicles, Japan's steel exports have also faltered.

The outlook remains dim with exports to the Middle East, propped up by demand for high-quality steel pipes for refineries, possibly slowing due to the situation in Middle East, industry observers say.

After producing 68.96 million tons in fiscal 1968, Japan's output peaked at 121.51 million tons in fiscal 2007.

In March alone, crude steel output fell 4.1 percent from a year earlier to 6.92 million tons for the 12th consecutive month of decline, according to the federation.

© KYODO