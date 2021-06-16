Daiichi Sankyo halts trials of existing drug for COVID-19 treatment

Daiichi Sankyo Co said on Tuesday it was halting development of an existing drug for the treatment of COVID-19.
Daiichi Sankyo in March started a clinical trial in Japan of an inhaled form of nafamostat mesylate with COVID-19 patients. The company said in a statement it was discontinuing the trial without citing a reason. The Nikkei newspaper reported that there were safety concerns.
Nafamostat is used in the treatment of pancreatitis and has antiviral properties.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
