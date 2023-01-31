Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk through a train station in Tokyo. Photo: AP file
business

Japan's job availability in 2022 improves for 1st time in 4 years

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's average job availability in 2022 improved for the first time in four years as economic and social activities revived with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, government data showed Tuesday.

The job-to-applicant ratio rose 0.15 point from the previous year to 1.28, thanks to a stronger hospitality sector, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said. The figure has yet to reach the pre-pandemic level of 1.6 in 2019, indicating that a full recovery will take time.

The ratio means there were 128 job openings for every 100 job seekers.

The pandemic pushed down the ratio to 1.18 in 2020 and 1.13 in the following year.

"There was a noticeable recovery, mainly among accommodation and restaurant businesses, which had been struggling due to the spread of COVID-19," a ministry official said.

"While difficulty is seen in some parts of the labor sector, such as with some industries experiencing a slow recovery in job openings, there is a mild recovery (in the situation)," labor minister Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference.

Japan is in the midst of its eighth wave of infections, but the government has decided to downgrade COVID-19 in May to the same category as seasonal influenza and other common infectious diseases, a move that is hoped will further fuel the economy.

October's relaxation of rules regarding the entry of tourists to Japan pushed foreign arrivals up, while the government's domestic tourism subsidy program has aided the hospitality sector.

December's job availability ratio was 1.35, unchanged from the previous month, and the number of job offers from a year before was up 4.8 percent.

Among the industries, lifestyle and entertainment sectors saw the sharpest rise in job offers at 18.5 percent, followed by the accommodation and restaurant services at 6.9 percent, both from a year earlier.

In contrast, employment offers in the construction sector decreased by 6.2 percent, while manufacturing had a slight fall at 0.1 percent.

Separate data released the same day by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed the country's unemployment rate in 2022 also saw a recovery for the first time in four years, dipping by 0.2 point from the year before to 2.6 percent.

In 2019, the jobless rate stood at 2.4 percent, but it worsened to 2.8 percent in 2020 and 2021.

The number of unemployed people stood at 1.79 million in 2022.

December's unemployment rate was unchanged from the previous month at 2.5 percent, data showed.

The number of unemployed people in December dropped by 20,000 from the previous month to 1.71 million on a seasonally adjusted basis. Of those, 690,000 voluntarily left their jobs, down 2.8 percent from the previous month, while 390,000 were laid off, down 7.1 percent.

The number of workers in the lifestyle and entertainment services sectors fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier to 2.22 million people working on an unadjusted basis.

Meanwhile, workers in the accommodation and restaurant sector rose 2.9 percent from a year before to 3.96 million.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Skin Issues Resolved by Japanese Skincare Products

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Culture Shock 101: Expect the Unexpected on Your Japan Trip

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Greenarium Awajishima

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Challenging The World Today

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog