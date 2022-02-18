Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's deficit reaches 8-year high as energy import costs soar

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Japan racked up a 2.2 trillion yen ($19 billion) trade deficit last month, an eight-year high, as the cost of energy imports soared, the government said Thursday.

The Finance Ministry said exports edged up 9.6% in January from the same month the previous year. Imports jumped 39.6%, resulting in the sixth straight month of trade deficits, it said.

The amount is the biggest since January 2014, when the trade deficit totaled nearly 2.8 trillion yen.

Koya Miyamae, a senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities, said the trade deficit tends to rise in January because of the New Year’s holidays, which pushes exports down.

“But even taking that into consideration, the deficit is huge,” he said.

Japan imports almost all its oil and gas. Prices have soared to multi-year highs recently, adding to global concerns about inflation. Tensions in Ukraine amid worries about a Russian invasion have pushed prices still higher.

Meanwhile, Japan's currency, the yen, has weakened against the U.S. dollar as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates to counter inflation. Higher rates tend to push the dollar higher against other currencies because they create more demand for dollar-denominated investments.

Exports have not risen as quickly as imports as manufacturing of electronics and autos has been slowed by shortages of computer chips resulting from pandemic-related disruptions in some countries.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What It’s Like to Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #166: You Can Only Trust Bodybuilders

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Iconic Gorges, Legends and UNESCO World Heritage Temples of Iwate Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Stay at Home Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Way To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot on Location: A Quest for Kurosawa

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things You Can Do in Nagoya’s Osu Shopping District

GaijinPot Blog

6 High Paying Jobs Around Japan Available in February

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrate With a Nutty Valentine’s Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 14-20

Savvy Tokyo