Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Dentsu to resume bidding for trade ministry projects

0 Comments
TOKYO

Dentsu Inc said on Tuesday it will resume bidding for projects under Japan's trade ministry months after the advertising giant come under public scrutiny over its involvement in running the ministry's coronavirus aid program.

The resumption comes as it revised its internal business guidelines to adhere to new standards set forward in the ministry's review, the company said.

The ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) trade ministry outsourced the $718 million project to a non-profit group co-founded by Dentsu, which in turn used various subcontractors, including Dentsu, on the job.

Critics said it was a waste of taxpayers' money and showed opaque management of public work.

Dentsu, part of Dentsu Group Inc, halted new bids on METI projects in July while the ministry's review was being conducted and said it would.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 11-17

Savvy Tokyo