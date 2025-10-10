Japan's Dom Dom Hamburger launches 1st overseas outlet in Taipei

Dom Dom Hamburger, believed to be Japan's first hamburger chain, recently opened its first overseas outlet in Taipei, signaling ambitions for broader expansion.

Sporting its signature crimson elephant mascot, Dom Dom Hamburger, which was established in 1970, predates McDonald's entry into the Japanese market. The Japanese chain is introducing an inventive menu that includes its whole soft-shell crab burgers to Taiwanese diners.

The Taipei outlet was opened on Oct 1 in a downtown department store. The shop is operated under a franchise agreement between Japan's Dom Dom Food Service and a Taiwanese partner that has voiced admiration for the experiences and vision of company president Shinobu Fujisaki.

"We want to offer items that are popular in Japan, and on top of that, if there are items that seem likely to become popular, we'd also like to develop (Taiwan-only) products," Fujisaki said.

Go Mugino, who runs a branding and business development consultancy assisting Dom Dom's overseas expansion, told Kyodo News that the Taiwanese market has a "tolerance" to accept modifications and localization, making it well-suited for the right expansion strategy.

When asked about a future expansion plan in Taiwan, Mugino hinted that the company could open at least 30 more outlets. "We've got many offers already," he said, adding, "speed is very important, because the world changes so fast."

Customers lined up on the opening day. A man in his 40s who works at an office nearby said, "I tried a whole soft-shell crab burger in Japan and was surprised at its innovativeness. I'm glad I can eat it in Taiwan as well."

Dom Dom now operates 29 outlets in Japan, with the number of stores sharply lower than the more than 400 in the 1990s due to fierce competition from rival hamburger chains.

Dom Dom Food Service took over the franchise operation in 2017 from a group company of Japanese retailer Daiei Inc.

