Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's economy avoids recession by growing in last year's final quarter

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's economy managed to grow in the fourth quarter of last year, averting a recession, according to revised government data released Monday that had previously shown a contraction.

Real gross domestic product, or GDP, grew in October-December at an annual pace of 0.4% instead of a contraction of 0.4%, according to the Cabinet Office.

Real GDP is a measure of the value of a nation’s products and services. The annual rate measures what would have happened if the quarterly rate lasted a year.

The revision reflects an improvement in private capital investment. It also means Japan avoided sinking into a technical recession, generally defined as two straight quarters of contraction.

The growth rate for the whole year stood unchanged at 1.9%. Japan's economy grew 0.1% in the final quarter of last year from the previous quarter.

Expectations are mixed on what the latest data might mean ahead of Bank of Japan policy board meetings. Some expect the central bank to start raising interest rates this month or next month. Japan has so far stuck to a super-easy monetary policy.

The data show consumer spending remains weak as wage growth dulls, inflation sets hold in previously deflation-struck Japan and the yen continues to weaken against the U.S. dollar.

“The results also highlight the sluggishness of private consumption, reflecting a decline in purchasing power. Private consumption is likely to remain weak,” S&P Global Market Intelligence said in an analysis.

The GDP revision had been expected because of recent data showing robust capital expenditures.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How To Buy Ghibli Park Tickets

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spring Music and Art Festivals with Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Impression, Form and Intention 

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Vote For Your Favorite GaijinPot 6-Word Video Entry

GaijinPot Blog

Practical Advice for Staying Connected in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nizo Yamamoto Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tenryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Enjoy a Kansai Airport Layover with These 10 Day Trips

GaijinPot Blog

Yonago Waterbird Sanctuary

GaijinPot Travel

15 Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 11 – 17, 2024

Savvy Tokyo