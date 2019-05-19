Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Japanese government says the economy grew at an annual pace of 2.1% in the first quarter, marking the second straight quarter of expansion. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
business

Japan's economy expands for 2nd straight quarter

9 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government says the economy grew at an annual pace of 2.1% in the first quarter, marking the second straight quarter of expansion.

The Cabinet Office said Monday seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, the total value of a nation's goods and services, grew 0.5% in the January-March period from the previous quarter.

The annual pace shows how much GDP would have grown if that pace had continued for the year.

Healthy public investment and private residential investment helped boost growth during the quarter, according to the data.

Japan's economy has recorded moderate growth under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Abenomics anti-deflation programs but contracted some recent periods because of natural disasters.

A slowdown in Pacific trade as China's economy slows over President Donald Trump's tariffs would hurt export-reliant Japan.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

9 Comments
Yeah, I,m sure the govt. figures released prior to election will be all accurate...hmm...can I place some bets on an "official revision " to said figures once the election is over?

Just the other day on JT there was an article of delaying the tax further due to bad economic output here. Now it's suddenly and magically back to the 80s boom by the wording? Honesty goes a long way..

Japan's economy has recorded moderate growth under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Abenomics anti-deflation programs but contracted some recent periods because of natural disasters.

Moderate growth my butt! Any economic growth is thanks to the free spending done by the Abe government to prop it up and nothing due to any sustainable growth.

Government spending is the only reason the economy has been growing in reality. Dont blame any contraction on the natural disasters either. While the economy may take a jolt on occasion because of them afterwards their is a minor windfall from the reconstruction that follows.

Not to mention that there hasnt been any natural disasters over the course of the first quarter of this year!

Ha, they have got to be kidding? Gearing up or an election and feeding the masses the same crap, economic outlook great, foreign workers shhhhh. See Abenomics has given you massive debt, increased the overtime limit, actively stymied full employment and now are knee shacking about a tax incress. Knowing full well that 60% of workers are employed under illegal circumstances. Yep they could tell people to jump off a cliff they would do it and still vote LDP.

Right! Wasn't there some different data a couple of weeks (or was it days) ago?

Change the stats, manipulate as much as possible and hope for another election winner.

Japan is on roll! GDP at 2.1% The employment rate at 98%. Get used to Guys, Japan is the Golden State Warriors and Shinzo Abe is Stephen Curry. A man among boys. LOL at haters.

Japanese controlled media has never fiddled with economic statistics. Why are people so negative ? They (foreigners) can’t even vote.

@always. Hiring sick 80 year old staff is great for the economy. Zero unemployment. I just watched an old man stealing? coins from the temple near my office. His shoes look old.

" I just watched an old man stealing? coins from the temple near my office. His shoes look old."

LOL at your logic. I read an article about homelessness in San Francisco:

"San Francisco's homeless population has swelled by 17% in two years, with most of that growth coming from people living out of their cars"

https://www.businessinsider.com/san-francisco-homeless-population-increase-17-percent-2019-5

By your logic, everyone in America is living out of their cars. Right?

LOL at your logic. Haters gonna hate.

