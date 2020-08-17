Japan's economy suffers record 27.8% contraction in April-June

Japan suffered its biggest economic contraction on record in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic crushed business and consumer spending, keeping policymakers under pressure for bolder action to prevent the recession deepening.
While the economy is emerging from the doldrums after lockdowns were lifted in late May, many analysts expect any rebound in July-September growth to be modest as a renewed rise in infections keep consumers' purse-strings tight.
Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank an annualised 27.8% in April-June, government data showed on Monday, marking the biggest decline since comparable data became available in 1980.
It was the third straight quarter of contraction and a bigger decline than a median market forecast for a 27.2% drop.
Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's economy, fell 8.2% for the quarter, bigger than analysts' forecast of a 7.1% drop.
Capital expenditure declined 1.5% in the second quarter, less than a median market forecast for a 4.2% fall.
External demand, or exports minus imports, shaved 3.0 percentage point off GDP, as the pandemic dampened global demand, the data showed.
Japan has deployed massive fiscal and monetary stimulus to cushion the blow from the pandemic, which hit an economy already reeling from last year's sales tax hike and the U.S.-China trade war.
While the economy has re-opened after the government lifted state of emergency measures in late May, a worrying resurgence in infections clouds the outlook for business and household spending.
Larr Flint
Thats nothing if you calculate it to European standards it's just around 9% while in Spain 18%
Just numbers, like the cases for virus doesn't mean anything.
Cricky
Japan has deployed massive fiscal and monetary stimulus to cushion the blow from the pandemic, but....I haven't seen it nor has anyone I know ¥100,000 is hardly massive and cushion? More a token. Rent and food for a month....not massive. But I'm not an international company or friends with Abe.
Yubaru
This wasnt totally unexpected, and the media would be better serving the people by not making it seem like the proverbial sky is falling.
Japan could use an even half-way decent leader right about now!
dagon
"Never let a crisis go to waste". It is the motto that underlies corporate oligopoly and why in the aftermath the 2008 great recession Wall Street came out stronger than ever and a generation had to start off with foreclosure, debt and anemic job prospects. In this crisis we see the same with billionaire wealth ballooning.
If there is the will, it could also bring in a new era of human centered capitalism and social democracy in many advanced nations.
Fighto!
Send the bill to Communist China.
The Japanese economy was ticking along nicely, with the Olympics just around the corner to boost things, before the virus was unleashed on the world from China.
This worldwide Depression is the last warning to the world to cease ALL trade and relations with Communist China.
kyronstavic
Beat me to it! :-)
expat
According to an NYT article, the worst has passed and Japanese banks and corporations are solvent - which overlooks the fact that 70% of the economy is companies with fewer than 100 employees, and they are suffering.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/16/business/japan-economy-recession.html?action=click&module=Latest&pgtype=Homepage
expat
"Never let a crisis go to waste". Naomi Klein used the term "Disaster Capitalism" to describe it. We proles just call it opportunism and naked greed...
JeffLee
This is easily a technical depression. The history books will have to come up with an official name for this era. Perhaps, "The Second Great Depression."
Thanks, China!
kurisupisu
The virus is still spreading despite high temperatures.Coming into winter will see an upsurge in cases as the virus (if present) will be able to survive for much longer periods.
There will also be more colds and a flu or two.
Whatsnext
This pandemic is meant to bankrupt small business so a "new" system can emerge where only corporation linked to the government can exist. It's the Chinese model being implement world wide. The pandemic is the tool for the globalist to achieve this goal. They have even bragged about it in their own speeches and books. This is literal global terrorism.
dagon
@expat with the "Disaster Capitalism" reference. Exactly. "The War on Normal People" by Andrew Yang also recommended.