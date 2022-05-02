Newsletter Signup Register / Login
ENEOS is the latest energy giant to retreat from coup-hit Myanmar Photo: AFP/File
business

Japan's ENEOS withdraws from Myanmar gas project

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese energy conglomerate ENEOS Holdings said Monday it will withdraw from a gas project in coup-hit Myanmar, days after its Thai and Malaysian partners announced they would pull out.

ENEOS is the latest energy giant to retreat from the Southeast Asian country, whose military has waged a widespread crackdown on dissent since it ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi last year.

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration, part of the ENEOS group, is involved in the Yetagun project off southern Myanmar, with the Japanese government and Mitsubishi Corporation.

Its project company, Nippon Oil Exploration, holds a 19.3 percent stake in the gas field, which has been operational for two decades.

"JX has decided to withdraw after discussions taking into consideration the country's current situation, including the social issues, and project economics based on the technical evaluation of Yetagun gas fields," ENEOS said in a statement.

The Japanese ministry of economy, trade and industry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Malaysia's Petronas and Thailand's oil and gas conglomerate PTTEP also announced their withdrawal on Friday. Petronas subsidiary Carigali holds a roughly 41 percent stake in the Yetagun project, while PTTEP owns 19.3 percent.

More than 1,800 civilians have died in Myanmar during the military crackdown and more than 13,000 have been arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

With the economy tanking and pressure mounting from rights groups, companies from France's TotalEnergies to British American Tobacco and Norway's Telenor have upped sticks.

Japanese drinks giant Kirin is also withdrawing from Myanmar, after a failed bid to disentangle its operations from a joint venture with a junta-owned company.

Tokyo is a major provider of economic assistance to Myanmar, and the government has long-standing relations with the country's military.

After the coup, Japan announced it would halt all new aid, though it stopped short of imposing individual sanctions on military and police commanders.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cool Sales and Safety Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Apr. 25-May 1

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Spring 2022

Savvy Tokyo