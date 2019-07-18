Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Subaru cars wait for export at Kawasaki port, near Tokyo, on July 8. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
business

Japan's exports drop for 7th straight month as China-U.S. trade war takes toll

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's exports declined in June as shipments of goods were hit by trade disputes between China and the U.S., the Finance Ministry reported Thursday.

The data released by the Finance Ministry on Thursday show exports fell 6.8% in June from a year earlier, the seventh straight month of decline, while imports fell 5.2%.

The trade surplus for the month dropped 20% to 589.5 billion yen ($5.5 billion), the ministry said.

For the first six months of this year, Japanese exports slipped 4.7% while imports edged down 1.1%, with the nation logging a trade deficit of 888.8 billion yen ($8.2 billion).

The Japanese economy, the world's third largest, is dependent on exports and the conflict between the U.S. and China has taken a sharp toll.

President Donald Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports. Beijing has countered by taxing $110 billion of U.S. goods.

Koya Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, said exports remain weak, especially to Asia.

"That brought the overall numbers down," he said in a report. "The outlook looks dim for July through September as far as export growth."

Japan is also embroiled in a row with South Korea over Tokyo's move to tighten controls on the exports of photoresists and two other chemicals to South Korean companies that use them to produce semiconductors and display screens for smartphones and TVs.

Japan has already been hit by increased U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs. Trump has repeatedly said Japan needs to buy more from the U.S., and bilateral trade negotiations are expected to continue through this year.

Exports to the U.S., Japan's largest overseas market, rose 5.2% to 7.8 trillion yen ($72 billion) in January-June from a year earlier, while imports from the U.S. increased 1.7% to 4.4 trillion yen ($40 billion).

But exports to China sank 8.2% in January-June while shipments to every other Asian country except India also declined. Japanese companies are key suppliers for many components, chemicals and other materials used in manufacturing products across the region, as well as the machinery used to make them.

Japanese exports of cars were nearly flat and exports of all vehicles declined in the first half of the year, as did shipments of most other categories of products.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Ranked No. 2 Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Culture

The ABCs of LGBT+ in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Aiki Shrine and Ibaraki Branch Dojo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Health & Beauty

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes—and Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Exploring The Studio Ghibli Museum

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi