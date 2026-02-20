 Japan Today
business

Mie unveils Japan's first local ordinance to fine abusive customers

TSU, Mie

Mie Prefecture on Friday unveiled a draft ordinance, the first of its kind, that would impose fines of up to 500,000 yen on abusive customers as part of efforts to curb harassment targeting employees at shops and restaurants.

The proposed ordinance, which the prefectural government aims to put into effect in April 2027, targets customers who engage in abusive behavior without a legitimate reason, for prolonged periods, or on a repeated basis.

A customer who repeatedly shouts at staff and causes great anxiety, for instance, would be punishable under the draft.

Japan has seen growing cases of workers quitting or falling ill due to kasu-hara, a Japanese slang term for harassment by customers. Some experts say the phrase "the customer is God" and a culture of excessive hospitality may have fueled such arrogant behavior.

Under the Mie ordinance, a panel of experts under the local government will determine whether a person has been abusive based on a complaint filed by a business owner with the prefectural government.

The governor will then order the individual to stop the behavior. If the order is not followed, the prefectural government will file a complaint with investigative authorities for violating the ordinance.

Speaking to reporters, Katsuyuki Ichimi expressed confidence that the ordinance imposing penalties will prove more effective in preventing cases of customer abuse, while stressing the need for measures to be taken nationwide.

A revised national law requiring all companies and municipalities to adopt protective measures against abusive behavior by customers is set to take effect in October.

