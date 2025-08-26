Japan's foreign labor plan to allow job switch in 7 sectors after 2 years

Japan is considering allowing foreigners under its revamped trainee program to change jobs after two years at their first workplace, provided they remain in the same industry, in seven of the program's 17 sectors, a government source said.

Foreign workers are, in principle, not allowed to change jobs under the current training scheme, which has been criticized for labor rights violations such as long hours and low wages, leading some to desert their workplaces.

In March, the Japanese government approved a basic policy for the new "Employment for Skill Development" program, set to launch in 2027 to replace the controversial foreign trainee scheme as the country grapples with a shrinking workforce.

The new system will encourage workers to transition to the more permanent "Specified Skilled Worker" visa after three years.

The seven industries that require two years in the first job are food services, construction, and nursing care, along with shipbuilding and ship machinery, automobile repair and maintenance, food and beverage manufacturing, and waste disposal, the source said.

The government concluded that acquiring skills in the seven industries takes longer and requires two years on the job. In the other 10 sectors, workers will need to stay at least one year before changing jobs.

The Cabinet is expected to approve the plan within the year following discussions by an expert panel.

Under the new scheme, the new workplace may also be asked to reimburse initial expenses, including travel fees, to the first employer.

Companies in eight prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, will likely be required to limit transferees to one-sixth of foreign workers under the program to prevent a concentration in urban areas where wages are typically higher.

Firms in the remaining 39 prefectures will be asked to limit transferees to a third of their developing workers.

