Gakken ties up with KiddiHub to expand business in Vietnam

Japanese educational service provider Gakken Holdings Co has tied up with Vietnam's leading EdTech firm KiddiHub Education Technology Joint Stock Co to expand business in the children's education market of the Southeast Asian country.

Gakken said the two companies will develop programs and products for preschool education by optimizing Gakken's business models and content, while cultivating business opportunities associated with schools, kindergartens and other educational settings through KiddiHub's local customer network.

Gakken currently operates a preparatory school for entrance exams for Japanese children living in Vietnam through its local arm, Gakken Study et Vietnam Co.

KiddiHub was established in 2020. It runs education information websites and word-of-mouth websites of kindergartens and schools, engages in consulting business for kindergartens and provides support for employment of nursery school teachers.

A ceremony to exchange a memorandum of understanding on the tie-up took place last Thursday in Tokyo with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Japanese trade and industry minister Koichi Hagiuda attending, according to Gakken.

© KYODO