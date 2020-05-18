Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
In this March 1 photo, a department store dresses a mannequin in Tokyo. Photo: AP/Jae C Hong
business

Japan's growth drops amid pandemic; worse times likely ahead

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Japan's economic growth plunged into recession in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic squelched production, exports and spending, and fears are growing worse times may lie ahead.

The Cabinet Office reported Monday a drop of 3.4% annual pace in seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, or GDP, the total value of a nation's goods and services, for the January-March period, compared to the previous quarter.

The annual pace gives what the rate would be when continued for a year. For just the quarter, the drop was 0.9%.

Exports dived 21.8%. Private residential investments slipped nearly 17%, and household consumption edged down 3.1%.

Analysts say things are expected to get worse, as the world's third-largest economy undergoes its biggest challenge since World War II.

Japan is in a technical recession, defined as two quarters straight of contraction, as its economy contracted 1.9% in October-December. It remained flat July-September, and eked out 0.5% growth for April-June, according to the latest numbers.

Japan is extremely valuable to the economic damage from the ongoing outbreak. It is dependent on trade with both China and the U.S., the country where the pandemic began and the country where it has hit hardest.

Travel, tourism and trade with those countries and others have faded.

Manufacturers that are pillars of Japan's economy, such as Toyota Motor Corp., have reported dismal financial results results. Some companies were unable to provide forecasts for this fiscal year. Profitability is nose-diving as people hold back on buying. Production at some plants have halted.

The government has come up with a rescue package of nearly 108 trillion yen ($1 trillion), and is announcing more, including aid to small businesses and cash handouts.

Japan has seen more than 16,000 people infected with the virus and more than 700 deaths, but those numbers are relatively low given it has the world's oldest population.

Japan eased its state of emergency last week for most of the country thought hot spots like Tokyo are maintaining restrictions. Though many places are starting to reopen, normal operations and a recovery in consumption are not expected anytime soon.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

It is dependent on trade with both China and the U.S., the country where the pandemic began and the country where it has hit hardest.

It is time to get rid of businesses with China and look for new options.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shizuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

GaijinPot’s 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest Winner and Top 10 Photos

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 19, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Manga that Deserve an Anime Adaptation

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Should I Stay Or Should I Go?”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Nutrition Labels

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the week #81: Japanese People Are Beyond Bored Staying Home

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon