 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Earns Honda
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2013, file photo shows a Honda logo on the trunk of a Honda automobile at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
business

Honda forecasts drop in profits despite strong U.S. auto sales

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Honda's profit in the last quarter was half of what it was a year earlier, the company said Wednesday, as automakers were hit by 25% tariffs on vehicle exports to the United States.

The Japanese automaker reported Wednesday that its April-June profit totaled 196.7 billion yen, about half of what it earned during the same period the previous year at 394.7 billion yen. Quarterly sales edged 1.2% lower to 5.3 trillion yen.

The Tokyo-based maker of the Accord sedan and Asimo robot revised upward its profit forecast for the full fiscal year through March 2026 to 420 billion yen, better than its earlier estimate of 250 billion yen. The improved projection still marks a 50% drop from the previous year's results.

Honda stuck to its forecast to sell 3.62 million vehicles worldwide in this fiscal year.

It said its motorcycle business in Brazil and Vietnam was solid, while North American car sales also remained strong despite headwinds from the tariffs.

The negative impact of the tariffs was estimated at about 450 billion yen ($3 billion), based on “a detailed review,” according to Honda.

The company's auto sales declined year-on-year in Japan, the rest of Asia and Europe. Honda’s quarterly global auto sales totaled 839,000 units, down from 869,000 the same period last year.

Honda also said it posted a one-time expense related to electric vehicles, such as losses related to EVs sold in the U.S. and write-offs for lineup changes.

Eiji Fujimura, Honda's chief financial officer and director, welcomed an agreement between the U.S. and Japan to cut an initially planned 25% tariff on imported autos to 15%. That will work as “a positive” for the company’s business, customers, suppliers and shareholders, he said, even if it's higher than the original level.

Fujimura stressed that Honda has long tried to promote free trade and fair competition around the world to deliver quality products and, in his words, “contribute to the local community.”

“Now we must face up to this new normal,” he told reporters.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

How to See the 2025 Perseid Meteor Shower in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Yurei: 7 Japanese Ghosts & Their Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Kikugahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Best Lingerie Stores With Bigger Bra Sizes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Common Post-Honeymoon Stage Issues in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

Chirihama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Boarding School Admissions For Families in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Setouchi Triennale 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Ashikaga Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Macrobiotics: The Japanese Concept That Brings Balance To Your Diet

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog