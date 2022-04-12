Honda to spend ¥5 tril over next decade on EVs

Honda is investing 5 trillion yen ($40 billion) over the next decade in research, especially to realize a major shift to ecological electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday.
The products and services in the works will account for more than half of its 8 trillion yen ($64 billion) research and development budget in that time and will be tailored for each major market, the U.S., China and Japan.
Efforts in North America will focus on the collaboration with General Motors Co., under which Honda Motor Co. is jointly developing two midsize to large EV models, set for sale in 2024.
By 2027, also under its alliance with GM, Honda plans to offer an affordable electric vehicle that’s competitive with gas-powered models in performance and pricing.
Top automakers are accelerating electric car offerings amid pressing concerns about climate change, while also employing new kinds of fuel, such as biofuel and hydrogen-powered fuel cells.
Honda will launch 30 EV models globally by 2030, targeting production of more than 2 million vehicles a year, according to the maker of the Accord sedan, Asimo robot and Gold Wing motorcycles.
They will span the whole range of models, from tiny vans to muscular sportscars.
“We will continue to deliver the kind of fun in driving that our customers have come to expect from Honda,” said Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe.
In China, where the move to electric vehicles is especially bullish, Honda is introducing 10 new EV models by 2027.
In Japan, a market dominated by gas-electric hybrids, Honda will start with small commercial vehicles, such as delivery vans.
Businesses are likely to be more open to such investment because of the Japanese government’s sustainability goals, officials said.
A commercial-use mini-EV model at the 1 million yen ($8,000) price range will go on sale in Japan in 2024, while other EVs, including sport-utility models, for regular consumers will follow, they said.
By the late 2020s, Honda hopes to have a breakthrough on next-generation batteries.
It also will develop related software since electric vehicles need recharging infrastructure and could add features such as robotics and avatars.
Like other automakers, Honda lost business during the coronavirus pandemic. But it's forecasting an operating profit of 800 billion yen ($6.4 billion) for the fiscal year ended in March.
PTownsend
Japan, Inc. need to start thinking about the infrastructure required to deal with the country having more EVs. And as much as I want to see more toxic fossil fuel spewing vehicles off the roads and as a result cleaner air. It would be helpful to see life cycle cost assessments done to see what the overall equation looks like.
I would like to be reassured that shifting away from burning huge amounts of fossil fuels is the best long term for the environment. I am reasonably sure that by decreasing the wealth and power of the globe's gas/oil states we will see fewer wars at least fewer wars for control of gas, oil and their shipment. The global economy shifted away from animal power and coal, it can shift away from burning huge amounts of oil and gas, assuming the fossils controlling the planet will allow that to happen. Maybe a start would be have age limits on politicians, no politician responsible for decisions regarding energy can be over 50.
TeslaInvestor
It’s too late. Tesla is decades ahead of Japan autos. Japanese arrogance will bite them in the rear. Japan got lucky after Ww2 when Europe and the rest of Asia were destroyed. Japanese arrogance blinds then to their own mediocrity.
Reckless
Japan was also destroyed during WW2. I think Honda will do alright.
Larr Flint
I just remember one week ago when the government was asked to save electricity due to the shortage of power.
But hey electric cars are way to go!
Udondashi
Electric cars are just a distraction from the West to destroy Toyota as they cannot compete against Toyota's hybrid cars.
But there will be no rare metals for all manufacturers, Lithium, Nickel, and other rare metals like Palladium are getting more and more expensive.
The calculations don't match.
PTownsend
I do not think it's ever too late when it comes to innovations, one thing Japanese industries have shown is their ability to refine products, to make continual improvements. It could be an Elon Musk sort is currently attending university somewhere in Japan, maybe at MIT or Stanford, or a university not run by the same stuck in the past leaders. Maybe a shift away from ICE's is the spark that is needed. Then hopefully greater improvements in all areas where electricity is required can come about. It's too bad, though that Japan, Inc. has retarded the growth of Japanese technological fields, but then the current leaders are not all that different from the leaders of the 1930s and 1940s who were stuck behind an oil embargo, and seeing a need to invade places like Dutch Indonesia to take their oil. Now the leaders are stuck dealing with the US, Russia and the Gulf kingdoms for their energy needs. Japan needs to break the loop to move into the future. Bushido days are long over, but that should not mean the society has to move away from having Wa bind it together.