Japan's imports of oil-derived naphtha plunge 47% in April due to Iran war

Japan's imports of oil-derived naphtha plunged 47.0 percent to 1.14 million kiloliters in April from a year ago, government data showed, as supply disruptions for the key ingredient used to make plastics and synthetic fibers affect a wide range of businesses.

The drop in naphtha imports overall was led by a 79.1 percent plunge from the Middle East, trade statistics from the Finance Ministry showed, after the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran in late February led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for energy transport.

The data gave evidence of the government's efforts to diversify sources of supply, with imports of naphtha from regions other than the Middle East surging 52.4 percent from a year earlier.

Japan purchased 341,728 kl of naphtha from the Middle East, accounting for 30 percent of total imports, far lower than the around 70 percent figure before the war.

The United States became the biggest supplier of naphtha in April, with 272,534 kl purchased, a 209-fold year-on-year increase, while imports from Algeria and South Korea also expanded.

Supply disruptions for naphtha, widely used in products ranging from plastics and adhesives to solvents in paints and coatings, have forced food companies to change package designs of their products and raised fears of delays in new condominium deliveries.

The government has denied there is a shortage of the raw material, saying petroleum products derived from naphtha can be supplied beyond 2026 through alternative sourcing.

© KYODO