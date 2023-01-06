Japan's Jan-Nov farm, fisheries exports hit annual record

Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and food products totaled 1,243.3 billion yen ($9.3 billion) for the 11 months through November, hitting an annual record with one month left, the farm ministry said Friday.

The result comes as the restaurant industry has been recovering in the United States, Europe and China following a sharp drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry said. The weak yen against other major currencies also helped lift Japanese exports.

The exports of those products hit a record high for the 10th consecutive year. In 2021, the 12-month total was 1,238.2 billion yen.

The government aims to increase such exports to 2 trillion yen ahead of its target year of 2025.

The latest 11-month result represents a 15.4 percent increase from the same period a year ago, led by fisheries products.

Exports of scallops grew 46.9 percent to 84.8 billion yen, while those of pearls rose 38.5 percent to 21.5 billion yen.

Alcoholic beverages also gained momentum, with Japanese sake exports rising 21.3 percent to 43.4 billion yen and whisky climbing 21.3 percent to 52.4 billion yen.

Exports of beef, meanwhile, fell 3.4 percent to 46.0 billion yen.

© KYODO