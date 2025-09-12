Japan's Jera expresses interest in LNG project in Alaska

Japanese energy company Jera Co said Thursday it has signed a letter of intent expressing interest in procuring liquefied natural gas from Alaska under a U.S. project being promoted by President Donald Trump.

Concern is growing worldwide over the stable supply of natural gas at a time of rising tensions in the Middle East. But given the LNG development project's price tag -- which could reportedly reach $44 billion -- many observers cast doubt on its viability.

In a statement, Jera said, "Alaska LNG offers unique advantages of abundant gas resources which are otherwise stranded and proximity to the growing LNG markets in Asia, which could contribute to the regional LNG supply security."

Jera expressed its interest to Glenfarne, the U.S. energy company that leads the Alaska project. The project envisions transporting natural gas extracted near the Arctic Sea through a roughly 1,300-kilometer pipeline for local use and export.

The Japanese company said it will weigh the project's progress and economic viability based on information-sharing with Glenfarne.

Jera sources roughly half of its LNG from Asia and Oceania and is working on diversifying its suppliers. The company said in June that it will source up to 5.5 million tons from the United States every year, specifically from Texas and Louisiana.

© KYODO