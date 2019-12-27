Japan's jobless rate falls in November to 2.2%

Japan’s jobless rate fell and the availability of jobs held steady in November, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.2% in November from 2.4% in the previous month, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. That compared with a median market forecast of 2.4%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.57 in November, which was in line with October as well as economists’ median forecast, labor ministry data showed.

Meanwhile, factory output fell 0.9% in November, government data showed, slightly less than the median market forecast for a 1.4% fall.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to advance 2.8% in December and rise 2.5% in January, the data showed.

© Thomson Reuters 2019