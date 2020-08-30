Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Smoke rises from a factory in Kawasaki. Photo: REUTERS file
business

Japan's July industrial output rises 8% on month

TOKYO

Japan's industrial output in July rose 8.0 percent from the previous month, government data showed Monday.

The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 86.6 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The result followed a downwardly revised 1.9 percent increase in June.

The index of industrial shipments climbed 6.0 percent to 85.3, while that of inventories fell 1.6 percent to 99.2.

Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects output to increase 4.0 percent in August and rise 1.9 percent in September.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

