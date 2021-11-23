Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Kawasaki Heavy Industries gets order for steam turbine generator from Taiwan

0 Comments
TAIPEI

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd has received an order for one 45 megawatt-class steam turbine generator from major Taiwanese steelmaker China Steel Corp.

Kawasaki will ship the steam turbine generator to Taiwan in January 2023, with the start of generator operations scheduled for the first half of 2025, the Japanese maker said. The order was placed by China Steel Machinery Corp, a subsidiary of China Steel, it added.

China Steel plans to build a coke dry quencher and a new boiler that recovers heat generated by the quencher under its existing coke oven renewal project, according to Kawasaki.

The steam turbine generator ordered from Kawasaki will use steam produced by the new boiler to generate electric power, making effective use of heat and realizing energy savings and reductions of carbon dioxide emissions. Electricity generated using the turbine will be supplied to the steelworks for use in the production process, Kawasaki said.

Kawasaki has delivered a total of nine turbine generators to the China Steel group.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Dr. Mira Simic-Yamashita Considers Mental Health And The Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo