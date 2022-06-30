Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Myanmar Beer boasted a local market share of nearly 80 percent in 2018 Photo: AFP
business

Kirin offloads Myanmar beer business

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese drinks giant Kirin said Thursday it has agreed to a buyout of its shares in a Myanmar joint venture with a junta-linked conglomerate, completing its exit from the market over the 2021 coup.

Days after the putsch in February 2021, Kirin announced it would end its joint venture Myanmar Brewery with the junta-linked MEHPCL, saying it was "deeply concerned by the recent actions of the military in Myanmar".

But it struggled to disentangle itself from the secretive conglomerate and contested a bid by MEHPCL to dissolve the joint venture as it feared liquidation proceedings would not be fair.

Kirin said Thursday that a share buyback agreement worth about 22.4 billion yen had been reached to transfer its 51 percent stake back into the subsidiary, ending the joint venture.

"We are relieved to settle this matter within the announced deadline by the most appropriate means among several options," Yoshinori Isozaki, Kirin's president and CEO, said in a statement.

According to figures published by Kirin in 2018, Myanmar Brewery -- whose beverages include the ubiquitous Myanmar Beer brand -- boasted a market share of nearly 80 percent.

But Kirin had been under pressure even before the coup over its ties to the military, and launched an investigation after rights groups called for transparency into whether money from its joint venture had funded rights abuses.

Investors piled into Myanmar after the military relaxed its iron grip in 2011, paving the way for democratic reforms and economic liberalization.

They poured money into telecoms, infrastructure, manufacturing and construction projects -- before the coup upended the democratic interlude and damaged the economy.

But a raft of foreign companies have exited the market since the military seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi's government, including oil giants TotalEnergies and Chevron and Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor.

Kirin's Myanmar business generated 32.6 billion yen ($240 million at today's rates) in revenue in 2019-20, less than two percent of the firm's annual sales.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jun. 27-Jul. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog