Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Myanmar Kirin
FILE - A man walks past a case of beer with a logo for Kirin brand beer in Tokyo on Aug. 25, 2020. Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings said Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 it is seeking commercial arbitration in a dispute over unwinding its joint venture brewery in Myanmar. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
business

Kirin seeks arbitration to help end Myanmar junta venture

0 Comments
BANGKOK

Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings said Monday it is seeking commercial arbitration in a dispute over unwinding its joint venture brewery in Myanmar.

The company said it filed for arbitration in Singapore against Myanma Economic Holdings Plc, a military-controlled company, to end their venture Myanmar Brewery.

MEHL has petitioned for liquidation of the venture, which Kirin said violated the joint venture agreement and was an "unjustified motion." It said it has sought an injunction in Singapore's High Court on Dec 2 and was also asking a court in Myanmar to dismiss MEHL's petition.

Kirin, owner of the San Miguel, Fat Tire and Lion brands, announced it would terminate the venture soon after Myanmar's military seized power from its elected government on Feb. 1.

The Tokyo-based company said negotiations with MEHL have been delayed by "political instability, worsening safety concerns and the surge in COVID-19 infections in Myanmar, and there has been no meaningful progress in the discussions. ..."

The Myanmar company "has been uncooperative," it said.

A response from the Myanmar company was not immediately available.

At the time it announced it would end its involvement in Myanmar Brewery, Kirin said it was doing it as a "matter of urgency."

Kirin said it also objected to the liquidation petition because of doubts about the "fairness and appropriateness" of the process.

Kirin said in its statement Monday that it was seeking to end the joint venture with "utmost consideration" for the safety of local staff and their families, business partners and customers."

"The goal of contributing to Myanmar's economy and society through the beer business remains unchanged," it said.

Kirin earlier reported that Myanmar Brewery's operating profit fell 5.3% in the July-September quarter from a year earlier thanks to slower sales and rising costs.

The Myanmar operations produce beers under the Myanmar, Kirin Ichiban, Andaman Gold and Black Shield brand names. Myanmar Brewery was founded in 1995.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Yakushima: Exploring Japan’s World Heritage Destination from a Different Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Celebrate Motherhood and New Life with Kimono Maternity and Newborn Photography

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Ho, Ho, Hotei: The Japanese Santa Claus

GaijinPot Blog