business

Business lobby calls for lifting entry ban on nonresident foreigners

TOKYO

Japan's largest business lobby on Monday called on the government to lift the entry ban on nonresident foreigners aimed at keeping the Omicron variant of the coronavirus at bay and preventing its spread now that domestic infections are mostly being caused by the highly transmissible strain.

Masakazu Tokura, chief of the Japan Business Federation, said at a regular press conference that nearly two months of border restrictions have only hampered domestic companies from making business trips and having smooth negotiations with foreign partners on tie-ups, merges and acquisitions.

"It was a good decision to cast a wide net in the first place. But there is no point keeping the measure in place given Omicron has already become the dominant strain" in Japan, said the head of the business lobby, also known as Keidanren.

The anti-coronavirus entry ban has been in place since Nov. 30, the day when Japan confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant, and the government extended the measure earlier this month until the end of February.

Japan's daily coronavirus cases exceeded 50,000 on Saturday in the wake of the spread of the Omicron variant, setting a record number of infections for a fifth straight day.

"We are not doing business only at home," he said, calling the current entry ban a "policy of seclusion."

Tokura, also chairman of Sumitomo Chemical Co, reiterated the government should shorten the current quarantine period of 10 days for people who have been in close contact with someone infected with Omicron to help business continuity for companies.

"Why does Japan impose 10 days when the rest of the world requires only five?" he said.

Nice to see someone has common sense!

Open up and move on! Covid is now endemic and no longer NOVEL!

It was here the day the ban came in. What a joke.

Ban tourists but not people with valid working and student visas. This is ridiculous!

If the government caves (which they probably won't) it'll just be for business trips. Tourists will still need not apply. Not sure where that will put those of us non-residents with Japanese family members, but it probably won't put us on a plane to Japan anytime in 2022...

People keep complaining that Japan's rules are the strictest in the G7. Meanwhile, Kishida keeps bragging that Japan's rules are the strictest in the G7.

This is gonna go on, and on, and on...

"Why does Japan impose 10 days when the rest of the world requires only five?" he said.

Because politician think that Japan is always unique.

