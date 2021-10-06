Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tomoko Yoshino on Wednesday became the first woman to lead Japan's largest labor organization Rengo Photo: KYODO
business

Japan's largest labor organization Rengo gets 1st female chief

6 Comments
TOKYO

Tomoko Yoshino became the first-ever female chief of Japan's largest labor organization Rengo on Wednesday after her promotion from vice president was approved at a regular convention.

Yoshino, 55, from a labor union mainly representing small and medium-sized manufacturers in Japan, will serve a two-year term, succeeding Rikio Kozu, who led the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, as Rengo is formally known, for six years.

It is the first time since the establishment of Rengo in 1989 that a woman has taken the helm of the organization that has around 7 million members.

After graduating from high school, Yoshino got a job at sewing machine maker Juki Corp in 1984. She has served as deputy head of the Japanese Association of Metal, Machinery, and Manufacturing Workers since 2015 and as vice president of Rengo since 2015.

"I will proceed with our activities by heeding the voices of our members seriously so we can create an environment in which people can continue work without worrying even amid the spread of the coronavirus," Yoshino said.

Despite calls for increasing the number of women in leadership positions, Japan still has a long way to go. In the United States and Britain, there are labor unions headed by women.

The Japan Business Federation, known as Keidanren, has never had a female chief in its history of over seven decades. In June, online service provider DeNA Co Chairwoman Tomoko Namba became the first-ever female vice chair of the country's most powerful business lobby.

Kozu, 65, spent his six years as Rengo head during the administrations of former prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga, who saw wage growth as critical to beat deflation.

As labor unions held wage negotiations with management in the spring every year, Kozu called for pay-scale hikes and better treatment for nonregular workers.

For the post of Rengo's general secretary, Hideyuki Shimizu, 62, of the Japan Teachers' Union was selected, replacing Yasunobu Aihara. He will serve a two-year term.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

Going natural: Replacing her auburn red by growing out her natural black and grey — giving her an older and more mature presence.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

She looks so happy.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan's largest labor organization Rengo gets 1st female chief

Let's see whether that organization will be pro Family or no.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Tomoko Yoshino became the first-ever female chief of Japan's largest labor organization Rengo on Wednesday after her promotion from vice president was approved at a regular convention.

Now, as a woman, will she reverse the trend of male labor chiefs of ceding the power of organized labor to gain more benefits, better working conditions and higher pay for their members? Labor gave up a tough negotiating stance in the go-go Bubble Era, but when wages stagnated and labor conditions worsened they never fought to maintain equitable returns for their workers.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Japanese unions are utterly toothless.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Sexy!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Am I Missing Out?’

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Marunouchi Line

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Things I Wish My English Teachers Had Taught Me

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog