 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's largest labor union to seek 5% or higher pay hike next spring

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's largest labor union decided Thursday to demand a wage hike of at least 5 percent in next spring's annual labor-management negotiations, maintaining the same target as this year to sustain momentum amid persistent inflation.

In its basic policy for the 2026 "shunto" wage talks, the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, also known as Rengo, said it aims for a real wage increase of 1 percent, in line with the government's goal. Real, or inflation-adjusted, wages are a barometer of consumer purchasing power.

Rengo will call for an overall pay hike of 5 percent or higher, including a base-pay rise of 3 percent or more, while encouraging unions representing small and medium-sized enterprises, which employ around 70 percent of the country's workforce, to set higher goals of 6 percent or more to narrow the gap with larger companies.

The labor union also said it will seek a minimum hourly wage of 1,300 yen or higher, up 50 yen from this year's negotiations.

In the 2025 negotiations, Japanese firms agreed to raise wages by an average of 5.25 percent, marking the second consecutive year that exceeded 5 percent, according to Rengo's final tally.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Undateable Male Professions in Japan: Bartenders, Hairdressers & More

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Kaki Recipe: Halloween Persimmon Fruit Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sanae Takaichi: What Japan’s First Female PM’s Leadership Means For Women & Families

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 21 – Oct. 27)

GaijinPot Blog

Kurama Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Should You Visit Animal Cafes or Zoos in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan Will Raise Visa Fees and Departure Tax in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Niihama Taiko Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Urabandai: A Peaceful Autumn Escape in Fukushima

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 21-27)

GaijinPot Blog