Japan's largest labor union to seek 5% or higher pay hike next spring

Japan's largest labor union decided Thursday to demand a wage hike of at least 5 percent in next spring's annual labor-management negotiations, maintaining the same target as this year to sustain momentum amid persistent inflation.

In its basic policy for the 2026 "shunto" wage talks, the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, also known as Rengo, said it aims for a real wage increase of 1 percent, in line with the government's goal. Real, or inflation-adjusted, wages are a barometer of consumer purchasing power.

Rengo will call for an overall pay hike of 5 percent or higher, including a base-pay rise of 3 percent or more, while encouraging unions representing small and medium-sized enterprises, which employ around 70 percent of the country's workforce, to set higher goals of 6 percent or more to narrow the gap with larger companies.

The labor union also said it will seek a minimum hourly wage of 1,300 yen or higher, up 50 yen from this year's negotiations.

In the 2025 negotiations, Japanese firms agreed to raise wages by an average of 5.25 percent, marking the second consecutive year that exceeded 5 percent, according to Rengo's final tally.

