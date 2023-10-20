Japan's largest labor union to seek 5% or more pay hike next spring

Japan's largest labor union decided Thursday to demand a pay hike of at least 5 percent in annual wage negotiations next spring, strengthening its stance from this year to cope with persistent inflation.
In its basic policy for 2024 shunto negotiations, the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, also known as Rengo, said it will seek a pay hike of "5 percent or more," including a base-pay rise of 3 percent or more. The group had called for a pay hike of "around 5 percent" for 2023.
In this spring's wage talks, workers won an average raise of 3.58 percent, exceeding 3 percent for the first time in 29 years, according to the union.
Tomoko Yoshino, head of Rengo, told a press conference that the latest target is the "minimum line," encouraging trade unions at companies with relatively good performances to aim higher.
But she also noted that unions at smaller firms may have difficulty in demanding larger pay rises, as they may be struggling with what is currently a tough environment for businesses given rising raw material costs, among other factors.
In a separate press conference, Ken Kobayashi, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that Rengo's request is a high hurdle. "I feel it is difficult, at least for small and medium-sized companies."
Rengo also said it will seek a minimum hourly wage of 1,200 yen or higher, up 50 yen from the 2023 negotiations, as part of efforts to narrow the wage disparity between regular and nonregular workers.
Rising prices continue to deal a blow to consumers in Japan, where wage increases have not kept up with the soaring costs of goods and services.
Core consumer prices in Japan increased 3.1 percent in August from a year earlier, as surging food prices continued to add to overall inflationary pressures, government data has showed.
The core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, rose for the 24th straight month, while the country's real wages fell for the 17th straight month in August.
Wage negotiations will culminate in March when major companies decide on their responses to their labor unions' requests.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Keep on wishing, Japan Inc will just import cheap labor from overseas.
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20220601/p2a/00m/0na/017000c
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2023/09/17/japan/society/japan-foreign-workers/
Asiaman7
And what about the 83.5% of employees in Japan who do not belong to labor unions?
dagon
5% is pathetic and shows Rengo is complicit with the Japan Inc.
Meanwhile in the USA:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/uaw-strike-update-four-day-work-week-32-hours/
Neo-liberal governments since Reagan/Thacher/Nakasone have done a bang up job of obfuscating the fact that with labor unions, which were violently crushed and opposed and labeled "Marxist", we would still have child labor, 6-7 hour workweeks and no minimum wages.
It is time for Rengo to get wild, as labor across the globe is becoming.
JeffLee
Yeah, right. Japan's business environment is actually pretty good right now. Corporate profits near record high, exports up 4.3 percent from a year ago, energy and other costs down, dynamic stock market attracting more and more foreign investment, and of course, increasingly favorable business tax treatment.
The biggest problem is wages of workers, who are increasingly being left out. Management and labor will have the chance to rectify the problem, depending on whether the unions will take a page from their US counterparts and grow a pair.
dagon
Neo-liberal governments since Reagan/Thacher/Nakasone have done a bang up job of obfuscating the fact that without labor unions, which were violently crushed and opposed and labeled "Marxist", we would still have child labor, 6-7 day workweeks and no minimum wages.
It is time for Rengo to get wild, as labor across the globe is becoming.
Editing for accuracy.
The era of privatized profits, socialized losses in Japan and other nations must end.
Yubaru
While this may sound like "big" news, keep in mind that RENGO only represents roughly 7 million workers in Japan. That is a small percentage overall, and it also includes PT and contracted members too.
3 % raise, in 29 years, which in reality still has the workers making a pittance, compared to the increases in cost of living expenses and tax increases over the same period of time. Wages have to increase 50% or more, in some cases to even come to a break even level with prices today!
Never gonna happen, and they will continue to be fighting a loosing battles until they actually take action and strike, until they get their full demands met. Not these one day "rah rah rah" pr campaign strikes, but a real strike that shuts businesses down. THEN the message will come through!