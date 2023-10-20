Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's largest labor union to seek 5% or more pay hike next spring

6 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's largest labor union decided Thursday to demand a pay hike of at least 5 percent in annual wage negotiations next spring, strengthening its stance from this year to cope with persistent inflation.

In its basic policy for 2024 shunto negotiations, the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, also known as Rengo, said it will seek a pay hike of "5 percent or more," including a base-pay rise of 3 percent or more. The group had called for a pay hike of "around 5 percent" for 2023.

In this spring's wage talks, workers won an average raise of 3.58 percent, exceeding 3 percent for the first time in 29 years, according to the union.

Tomoko Yoshino, head of Rengo, told a press conference that the latest target is the "minimum line," encouraging trade unions at companies with relatively good performances to aim higher.

But she also noted that unions at smaller firms may have difficulty in demanding larger pay rises, as they may be struggling with what is currently a tough environment for businesses given rising raw material costs, among other factors.

In a separate press conference, Ken Kobayashi, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that Rengo's request is a high hurdle. "I feel it is difficult, at least for small and medium-sized companies."

Rengo also said it will seek a minimum hourly wage of 1,200 yen or higher, up 50 yen from the 2023 negotiations, as part of efforts to narrow the wage disparity between regular and nonregular workers.

Rising prices continue to deal a blow to consumers in Japan, where wage increases have not kept up with the soaring costs of goods and services.

Core consumer prices in Japan increased 3.1 percent in August from a year earlier, as surging food prices continued to add to overall inflationary pressures, government data has showed.

The core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, rose for the 24th straight month, while the country's real wages fell for the 17th straight month in August.

Wage negotiations will culminate in March when major companies decide on their responses to their labor unions' requests.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

6 Comments
Login to comment

Japan's largest labor union to seek 5% or more pay hike next spring

Keep on wishing, Japan Inc will just import cheap labor from overseas.

https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20220601/p2a/00m/0na/017000c

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2023/09/17/japan/society/japan-foreign-workers/

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

In its basic policy for 2024 shunto negotiations, Rengo said it will seek a pay hike of "5 percent or more," including a base-pay rise of 3 percent or more.

And what about the 83.5% of employees in Japan who do not belong to labor unions?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

In a separate press conference, Ken Kobayashi, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that Rengo's request is a high hurdle. "I feel it is difficult, at least for small and medium-sized companies."

5% is pathetic and shows Rengo is complicit with the Japan Inc.

Meanwhile in the USA:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/uaw-strike-update-four-day-work-week-32-hours/

Neo-liberal governments since Reagan/Thacher/Nakasone have done a bang up job of obfuscating the fact that with labor unions, which were violently crushed and opposed and labeled "Marxist", we would still have child labor, 6-7 hour workweeks and no minimum wages.

It is time for Rengo to get wild, as labor across the globe is becoming.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

they may be struggling with what is currently a tough environment for businesses 

Yeah, right. Japan's business environment is actually pretty good right now. Corporate profits near record high, exports up 4.3 percent from a year ago, energy and other costs down, dynamic stock market attracting more and more foreign investment, and of course, increasingly favorable business tax treatment.

The biggest problem is wages of workers, who are increasingly being left out. Management and labor will have the chance to rectify the problem, depending on whether the unions will take a page from their US counterparts and grow a pair.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Neo-liberal governments since Reagan/Thacher/Nakasone have done a bang up job of obfuscating the fact that without labor unions, which were violently crushed and opposed and labeled "Marxist", we would still have child labor, 6-7 day workweeks and no minimum wages.

It is time for Rengo to get wild, as labor across the globe is becoming.

Editing for accuracy.

Rising prices continue to deal a blow to consumers in Japan, where wage increases have not kept up with the soaring costs of goods and services.

The era of privatized profits, socialized losses in Japan and other nations must end.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

In this spring's wage talks, workers won an average raise of 3.58 percent, exceeding 3 percent for the first time in 29 years, according to the union.

While this may sound like "big" news, keep in mind that RENGO only represents roughly 7 million workers in Japan. That is a small percentage overall, and it also includes PT and contracted members too.

3 % raise, in 29 years, which in reality still has the workers making a pittance, compared to the increases in cost of living expenses and tax increases over the same period of time. Wages have to increase 50% or more, in some cases to even come to a break even level with prices today!

Never gonna happen, and they will continue to be fighting a loosing battles until they actually take action and strike, until they get their full demands met. Not these one day "rah rah rah" pr campaign strikes, but a real strike that shuts businesses down. THEN the message will come through!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Taketomi Island (Taketomijima)

GaijinPot Travel

Ski and Travel Jobs in Japan: A Winter Wonderland Adventure

GaijinPot Blog

Five Famous Types of Japanese Sweet Potatoes

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 16 – 22

Savvy Tokyo

Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

5 Essential Factors for Choosing a Boarding School

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2023: The Premier Event for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books For Your Autumn Reading List

Savvy Tokyo

How To Exchange Business Cards in Japan – Meishi Koukan

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Japanese Streetwear

Savvy Tokyo