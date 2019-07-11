Japan's largest regional banks agree to business partnership

Two of Japan's biggest regional banks, the Bank of Yokohama and Chiba Bank, said Wednesday they have agreed to a business tie-up in a move that could trigger further realignment in the industry.

The move by the biggest and third-biggest regional lenders by assets comes as domestic banks have seen their profitability squeezed by the Bank of Japan's ultralow interest rate policy.

The two banks signed a letter of intent, aiming to launch the partnership within the year in areas such as sharing information on mergers and acquisitions and business successions.

A merger between the two is not currently on the agenda, Chiba Bank President Hidetoshi Sakuma said at a press conference.

Sakuma also indicated the partnership would expand in the future to include the Saitama Prefecture-based Musashino Bank, which currently collaborates with Chiba Bank.

"I want to expand our customer base by working hard to partner with banks in Tokyo as well," he said.

The Bank of Yokohama is a subsidiary of Concordia Financial Group, which also involves Higashi-Nippon Bank. But the Tokyo-based lender has no plans to join the partnership with Chiba Bank.

In April, the Bank of Japan estimated that around 60 percent of regional banks in the country will be operating at a net loss in 10 years' time.

© KYODO