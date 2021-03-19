Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Two men walk past empty tables at restaurants at Miyashita Park at Shibuya in Tokyo on March 9. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
business

Japan's malls and restaurants brace for Olympics without foreign visitors

7 Comments
By Daniel Leussink and Mayu Yoshida
TOKYO

Shopping malls and restaurants in Japan will miss out on a business boom, as Tokyo expects to hold the Olympics without overseas spectators, dealing another blow to industries already on the ropes from the coronavirus.

In the years leading up to the Games, developers have poured tens of billions of yen into shopping and dining complexes to serve an influx of foreigners, with major investments made in Tokyo's central Shibuya district, iconic for its scramble crossing.

But the number of foreign visitors has dropped from nearly 32 million in 2019 to almost zero, causing the government to halt a spending survey that showed their consumption that year was worth 4.5 trillion yen.

Now Tokyo 2020's expected decision to block foreigners from attending the Games means a boost the service sector was counting on to recover lockdown-related losses will not materialize.

"There was so much development, with new buildings being constructed, but people aren't coming at all," said Ryota Himeno, an analyst at JP Morgan Securities Japan.

Up to eight million tourists visited Shibuya's bustling clubs and cafes in 2019, and ward chief Ken Hasebe expected 10 million in 2020 before the coronavirus scuppered those plans.

Himeno says that projected growth prompted developers to spend more than 300 billion yen in the district, which is also home to some venues from the 1964 Olympics.

The most imposing of the new developments is Shibuya Scramble Square, a 230-meter glass tower that has come to dominate the skyline since opening in 2019.

Its developer, Tokyu Corp, spent 110 billion yen on projects in Shibuya in the three years through 2020.

"Our financial results are unfortunately expected to fall into the red in the current period," said Tokyu's Ryosuke Toura, with hotel businesses taking the biggest hit, followed by railways and retail.

Screen Shot 2021-03-19 at 14.29.53.png
Izakaya restaurant Masaka's manager Yuta Namekawa works in the kitchen as the restaurant is empty on March 2. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Across the Shibuya station, at Masaka, a vegan restaurant inside Parco department store, which reopened after years of renovation in time for the Olympics, foreign tourists used to make up as much as half of the clientele.

Manager Yuta Namekawa is now pinning his hopes on growing awareness of vegan food among locals, thanks in part to people watching documentaries about the meat industry on Netflix.

"Part of the reason why the restaurant was opened was because of the Olympics, so it's quite worrisome if that isn't happening," he said. "It can't be helped."

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
This is so stupid! Just cancel the Olympics and give Japan the next available games in 2024 or 2028. The COVID crisis should be over and the infrastructure is already there.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Japan doesn’t welcome foreigners, it welcomes their money. Tell me something I don’t know.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

How do you "brace" for something that isnt coming?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Don’t count your chickens before they hatch is the moral of this story !

0 ( +1 / -1 )

i do feel sorry that Japan will be faced with the Worse Olympics to be historically documented and yet Japan still insists on not waiting until the pandemic is contained and eradicated. Let them have a ball and knock yourself out.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Just cancel the Olympics and give Japan the next available games in 2024 or 2028

No way! Japan doesn't deserve another chance. They've been stubborn, greedy, sexist and backwards in thinking. You've made your bed Japan, now lie in it.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

As others have said..just halt the Olympics. Hold them FULLY in a few years so the benefits can be completely reaped by everyone! This pandemic is NOT going to be like this forever, so just be patient and wait it out....but nooooo the J-Gov't wants to hold them half arsed because even then they will make a fortune, all while offering restraunts ¥48,000 a day...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

