Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's manga sales hit record but growth slows as more people go out

0 Comments
TOKYO

Sales of manga comic books and magazines in Japan were estimated to have hit a record 677 billion yen in 2022, but the rise was only marginal as fewer people stayed indoors than during the earlier years of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry data showed Friday.

The sales -- both in print and digital format -- saw a record high for the third year in a row but were only up 0.2 percent from a year before, substantially lower than the 10 percent year-on-year increase seen in 2021, the Research Institute for Publications said.

Comic book and magazine sales were worth 229.1 billion yen, a 13.4 percent drop from the previous year, while that of comics in digital format was up 8.9 percent to 447.9 billion yen, the Tokyo-based institute said.

Sales of manga accounted for 41.5 percent of the country's publishing market, topping 40 percent for the second straight year, according to the institute.

Popular manga series such as "Spy x Family," a comedy about a spy, assassin and a mind-reader pretending to be a family, were more popular online than in the non-digital format.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiruzen Kogen Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Superfoods: Shichimi

Savvy Tokyo

Taikodani Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Regional Ramen You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Artists Who Deserve Your Attention

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Japanese Art Through The Centuries

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

5 Snow Day Trips From Osaka

GaijinPot Blog