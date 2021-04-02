Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese bank Mizuho declined to confirm or deny the report about losses Photo: AFP
business

Mizuho faces $90 million Archegos loss: report

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese bank Mizuho may have lost around $90 million in the Archegos stocks sale saga that has hit financial institutions worldwide, the Nikkei newspaper reported Thursday.

The report, which did not identify sources, came after the Financial Times said Mizuho was investigating possible exposure to the sell-off.

A fire sale late last month by Archegos Capital Management, which looks after the fortune of businessman Bill Hwang, has left global banks from Japan's Nomura to Switzerland's Credit Suisse counting losses.

Among the companies sold were top Chinese names such as Baidu Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings -- all under pressure at home as Beijing reins in the tech sector -- plus US giants such as ViacomCBS and Discovery.

Mizuho's reported losses are far smaller than those incurred by some institutions, with Nomura warning of up to $2 billion in exposure.

Contacted by AFP, Mizuho declined to confirm or deny the report, with an official saying "we don't comment on individual deals".

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

Jiko Bukken: Reasonable Rent and Apartment ‘Incidents’

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo