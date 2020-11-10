Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mizuho open to mezzanine financing as virus hits clients' capital positions, bank head says

0 Comments
By Takashi Umekawa and Yuki Nitta
TOKYO

The banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group Inc is open to mezzanine financing such as subordinated debt and preferred stocks after the COVID-19 pandemic has eroded clients' capital positions, the bank's chief executive said in an interview.

The remarks by Mizuho Bank CEO Koji Fujiwara come as major Japanese companies, including airline operator ANA Holdings Inc and retailer Aeon Co Ltd, have recently secured funds through subordinated loans.

"We will firmly support our clients who are taking on a role as social infrastructure and are in crucial industries for Japan's growth. We are determined to do so," Fujiwara told Reuters in an interview when asked about mezzanine financing.

"We are taking risks we should take. That is our basic stance," he said, declining to specify which industries he considered important.

Although mezzanine financing means higher risk and higher return for banks than debt financing, it makes it easier for companies to maintain financial soundness and their ratings by reinforcing capital without issuing shares.

As companies have struggled to change from liquidity to solvency, virus-related mezzanine financing requests have increased and reached more than 1 trillion yen from about 40 clients so far, Fujiwara said.

The bank would build a war chest for such financing by selling shares of corporate clients, he added.

The traditional practice of cross-shareholdings, which originally aimed at cementing business ties with clients, has been criticised for hampering corporate governance and exposing banks to market swings.

Mizuho has aimed to reduce 300 billion yen worth cross-shareholdings by March 2022, and has achieved roughly half of the plan so far, the bank said.

The interview was conducted last week and embargoed for release on Monday.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Applying for Part-Time Jobs

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Of Japan’s Most Bizarre Festivals

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #104: Store’s Ad for Christmas Chicken Is Confusing

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Educating, Empowering And Embracing One’s Half-Japanese Heritage

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Dating Apps In Japan For 2020: What’s Worth It And What’s Not?

Savvy Tokyo