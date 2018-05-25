Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's net overseas investment down in 2017; still world's largest

2 Comments
TOKYO

The net balance of overseas investment by Japanese companies, individuals and the government stood at 328.45 trillion yen ($3 trillion) at the end of 2017, down 2.3 percent from a year earlier but remaining the world's largest, the Finance Ministry said Friday.

A rise in liabilities largely due to the climbing value of foreign investors' holdings of Japanese stocks outpaced an increase in assets resulting from companies ramping up overseas acquisitions in a bid to expand beyond the domestic market.

Despite falling for a third consecutive year, the balance was still the fourth largest on record and enough for Japan to remain the world's biggest holder of external net assets for the 27th straight year.

Germany was second with 261.18 trillion yen, followed by China's 204.81 trillion yen.

Among components, direct investment in the United States, which President Donald Trump has called on Japan to step up, was a record high 55.35 trillion yen.

Japan's overseas liabilities rose 5.2 percent to 683.98 trillion yen, increasing for the eighth straight year due to appreciating Tokyo stocks and safe-haven demand for Japanese government bonds from foreign investors.

Overseas assets rose 2.7 percent to 1,012.43 trillion yen, up for the ninth straight year on a rise in mergers and acquisitions by Japanese firms abroad and more investment by institutional investors in foreign stocks and bonds.

The ministry downwardly revised Japan's net overseas investment at the end of 2016 to 336.31 trillion yen from the previously released 349.11 trillion yen.

2 Comments
Yeah... and all that money they're investing is printed and adding to the National Debt. When will the world currency markets wake up and see that the Yen is pretty much the same as Monopoly money.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It's a shame when it's covered by 280% of Japan's GDP in loans.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

