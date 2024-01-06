Japan's new car sales increase 13.8% in 2023

New car sales in Japan grew 13.8 percent in 2023 from the previous year, climbing for the first time in five years as manufacturers ramped up production following an ease in the global semiconductor shortage, data from industry bodies showed Friday.

Automakers sold 4,779,086 cars domestically last year, including minivehicles with engines of up to 660 cc, although the numbers failed to recover to 2019 levels before the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

The increase comes after domestic auto sales in the country dropped to their lowest level in 45 years in 2022 at around 4.2 million vehicles.

Sales of cars other than minivehicles increased 18.4 percent to 3,034,167 in 2023, with seven of the nine major automakers, barring Daihatsu Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, logging a rise in sales.

A total of 1.75 million regular passenger cars were sold, hitting a fresh record high for the first time in four years.

By brand, Toyota Motor Corp saw new car sales jump 27.2 percent to 1,548,594 vehicles, while those of the company's upscale Lexus brand grew about 2.3-fold to 94,645.

Nissan Motor Co's sales gained 7.0 percent to 291,046 and Honda Motor Co sold 275,722 units, up 2.5 percent.

Sales of minivehicles rose 6.5 percent to 1,744,919 units in 2023.

But Daihatsu, a Toyota subsidiary that holds a large market share in such cars, saw sales sink 22.6 percent in December to 41,067 as it halted shipments at home and abroad amid a safety test falsification scandal.

An official of the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association said inflation has weighed on sales, even as an introduction of new models and recovery in production helped address an order backlog.

In December alone, new car sales increased for the 16th consecutive month, rising 5.4 percent to 362,839 vehicles from the same month a year before.

