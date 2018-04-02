930,000 enter workforce as Japan's new fiscal year starts amid gov't scandal, higher food prices

Newly-hired employees of Japan Airlines (JAL) group companies attend an initiation ceremony in a hangar at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Monday.

Japanese businesses and governments marked the first business day of fiscal 2018 on Monday, with those hit by scandals pledging revival while some food and beverage makers hiked prices on rising personnel and raw material expenses.

About 930,000 people are estimated to have joined workforces across Japan from the start of the new business year.

The Finance Ministry held a ceremony for 34 new hires in the shadow of a scandal involving the falsification of public documents related to cronyism allegations involving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife.

"We will carry out our job fairly and impartially," said Akane Nakamura, 23, promising a departure from the scandal as she spoke on behalf of the newcomers.

The ministry admitted last month it had falsified its documents on the heavily discounted sale of state land to Moritomo Gakuen, a nationalistic school operator with ties to Abe's wife Akie, raising the question of whether Abe or his wife or other politicians played any role in the falsification.

Koji Yano, one of the ministry's top officials, apologized to the new members for making them worried over the scandal.

Toshiba Corp welcomed over 200 fresh recruits after not employing new graduates in the last fiscal year ended March as it struggled to recover from a 2015 accounting scandal.

"A firm grows, particularly at difficult times," said Toshiba Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani, a former deputy president of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, who assumed the company's top position on Sunday. "As a global firm, we will aim for a company that can contribute to the world."

The town of Mashiki in Kumamoto Prefecture, devastated by major earthquakes in April 2016, held a welcome ceremony for new staff at a temporary building.

Mashiki Mayor Hironori Nishimura told them reconstruction in the southwestern Japan town is only "half-way" done and urged them to assist its residents thoroughly.

Newly-hired employees of Sumitomo Corp bow as they attend an initiation ceremony at the company headquarters in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The new fiscal year also brought higher prices of drinks and foods.

Major beverage makers Kirin Co, Suntory Holdings Ltd and Sapporo Breweries Ltd raised prices of their beers for businesses, a move that could be reflected in higher beer prices at bars and restaurants.

Takano Foods Co, a major maker of natto fermented soybeans, hiked the factory-gate prices of its mainstay products for the first time in 27 years, while Japan Tobacco Inc. raised the prices of six cigarette brands.

Matsuya Foods Co., the operator of Matsuya restaurant chain serving rice bowls topped with broiled beef and onions, also raised the price of its regular bowl to 320 yen from 290 yen.

Meanwhile, Nippon Life Insurance Co lowered its premium for insurance against death as Japanese people continue to live longer lives, subsequently reducing its payouts.

