business

Nikkei tumbles 5% to near four-month low on Wall Street selloff

6 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled 5 percent to hit a near four-month low on Tuesday morning after Wall Street posted its worst decline in four years on fears about rising U.S. bond yields and potentially rising inflation.

The Nikkei was trading down 5.3 percent at 21,490.63 in midmorning trade, the lowest level since Oct. 20.

The S&P 500 and Dow Industrials indices slumped more than 4 percent overnight, as the Dow notched its biggest ever intraday drop, down nearly 1,600-points. The declines for the Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 index were the biggest single-day percentage drops since August 2011.

The rout reverberated through the Japanese market, which hit a 26-year peak last month, buoyed by last year's re-election of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, firm global growth and strong earnings expectations by local companies.

"Investors are now unwinding their risk positions," said Takuya Takahashi, strategist at Daiwa Securities. "People are pulling out of risk assets now and at this point we don't know if this is temporary or not."

Takahashi added that the Nikkei's immediate support is seen at its 200-day moving average of 20,938.

All of the Topix's 33 subsectors were in the red, with insurance and exporter stocks, such as machinery and electric component makers, among the worst hit.

Zap, Abenomics at its best.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Cricky - I normally agree with you but you're off the mark here. This is a response to a huge drop in share prices in America, and share prices in other countires have responded similarly.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Thank you, frustration got the better of me. It's a global thing out of any individuals hands.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

To be fair to Cricky, I have heard Abe/Aso more than once pointing to the Nikkei "booming", while talking up out the supposed benefits of "Abenomics". So if they are willing to take the plaudits in the good times, they also have to equally cop some of the blame!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Good point BurakuminDes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sterling just took a dive against the Yen.

Not happy!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

