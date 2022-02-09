Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Earns Nissan
A woman walks by the Nissan showroom in Tokyo. Photo: AP file
business

Nissan swings back to profit despite chips crunch

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co swung back into the black for the quarter through December, despite shortages of computer chips that have hit the entire industry and many other manufacturers.

Nissan, allied with Renault SA of France, reported Tuesday a 32.7 billion yen ($284 million) profit for the fiscal third quarter, a reversal from the 37.8 billion yen loss racked up a year ago.

Quarterly sales slipped to 2.21 trillion yen ($19 billion) from 2.22 trillion yen.

Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said global auto markets had dipped 18% in volume due largely to the shortfall of computer chips resulting from disruptions linked to the pandemic. Nissan's sales dipped 16%, with strong sales of its Note compact in Japan and Pathfinder sport utility vehicle in the U.S.

Nissan, based in the port city of Yokohama, raised its fiscal year profit forecast to 205 billion yen ($1.8 billion), better than its previous 180 billion yen (1.6 billion) profit projection.

It kept its global sales forecast for the fiscal year unchanged at 3.8 million vehicles.

Strong demand in the U.S. market added momentum to Nissan’s results, according to the maker of the Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models.

Chief Executive Makoto Uchida acknowledged uncertainty remains for the final quarter.

“In fiscal year 2021, we have steadily improved our business performance through the first nine months by launching new vehicles, improving the quality of our sales, and continuing our efforts to ensure financial discipline,” he said.

Nissan’s reputation was tarnished by the high-profile scandal of its former star executive Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested on financial misconduct charges in 2018. He jumped bail, fleeing Japan and is now in Lebanon, the nation of his ancestry. He says he is innocent.

Nissan officials say the global shift to electric vehicles to counter climate change will be a boon for the automaker, as it was an early leader in EVs, a move that came under Ghosn. The Renault-Nissan also includes Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan 31 – Feb 6

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does JLPT Level Affect Salary and Job Prospects in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Understanding Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Alternative Paths in Wakayama: Foreigners Making Homes in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog