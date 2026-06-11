Japan's Onitsuka Tiger sneaker brand to be spun off from parent Asics

Japanese footwear giant Asics Corp said Wednesday it plans to spin off its Onitsuka Tiger high-end sneaker brand amid booming popularity with inbound tourists.

The new company will be a wholly owned Asics subsidiary named OT Group Corp and will aim to strengthen the shoe brand's competitiveness, speed up decision-making and drive growth.

"We are aiming for a brand that will be long loved by our customers around the world," Ryoji Shoda, current head of Onitsuka Tiger, who will assume the role of president of OT Group, said at a press conference.

Onitsuka Tiger takes its name from Asics' founding family and the firm's original name, Onitsuka. In addition to its design, the brand is highly regarded for its comfortable fit, driving growth.

Onitsuka Tiger sales in 2025 totaled 136.52 billion yen ($850 million), up 43 percent from the previous year, driven in part by foreign tourist demand, according to Asics.

The brand has large-scale stores in major cities around the world and will open its largest flagship store globally in Tokyo's bustling Shinjuku district next month.

Onitsuka Tiger plans to re-enter the U.S. market in February 2027, having previously closed its directly operated stores there. In January, a dedicated Onitsuka Tiger factory was opened in Tottori Prefecture, western Japan.

© KYODO