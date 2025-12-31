Japan's provisional gasoline tax ends after 50 years

Japan's provisional gasoline tax of 25.10 yen per liter ended on Wednesday, more than half a century after it was introduced to fund infrastructure development, as the government aims to ease the pain of households hit by the rising cost of living.

The year-end tax abolition is based on a cross-party agreement formalized in November after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, a fiscal dove, took office. But questions remain over how the debt-ridden nation will make up for a shortfall that is expected to total 1.5 trillion yen a year when another rate on diesel is scrapped in April.

Despite the end of the temporary rate set in 1974 "for the time being," consumers are not expected to see sharp price moves as the government's subsidies of 25.10 yen per liter provided as a stopgap measure also ended.

Before the provisional tax was scrapped, a total levy of 53.80 yen per liter was imposed, including the base rate of 28.70 yen.

The tax elimination came during the New Year holiday period when travel demand tends to rise due to people returning home for family reunions or going on vacation.

"We may have to respond to inquiries going into the new year," said an official with an oil industry body.

Tax issues tend to be politically sensitive as consumers generally welcome reduced tax burdens while politicians underline the need to secure funds for government spending. The provisional gasoline tax lasted for decades, partly due to difficulty in finding an alternative revenue source.

The ruling coalition of Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party will continue discussions on how to secure enough funding and reach an agreement toward the end of 2026.

While Japan's fiscal health is the worst among advanced economies, Takaichi has stressed the need to ramp up spending to help the world's fourth-largest economy grow.

Japan is set to raise corporate and tobacco taxes in April while an income tax hike is planned for January 2027 to cover part of a substantial increase in defense spending to better respond to security threats.

