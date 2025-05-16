 Japan Today
Earlier this month the Bank of Japan revised down its growth forecasts Image: AFP
business

Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's economy contracted 0.2 percent between January and March, the first quarterly drop in a year, according to cabinet office data released Friday.

The world's fourth-largest economy is trying to negotiate relief from punishing U.S. trade tariffs as it seeks to shake off stagnation that has long plagued the country.

Friday's preliminary figure for quarter-on-quarter GDP was worse than market expectations of a 0.1 percent contraction.

It marked a slowdown from growth of 0.6 percent in October-December. The last time the Japanese economy shrank was in January-March 2024 -- when it contracted 0.4 percent.

Exports, which fuel Japan's growth, were down 0.6 percent while imports jumped 2.9 percent, weighing on overall GDP.

On an annualised basis, GDP shrank 0.7 percent in the first quarter.

Ahead of the data release, analysts warned that Japan will face headwinds as U.S. President Donald Trump's levies roil the global economy.

"Uncertainty is greatly heightened by the Trump tariffs, and it is likely that the economic slowdown trend will become clearer from (the second quarter) onward," said BNP Paribas chief economist Ryutaro Kono.

That will likely weigh on corporate spending such as capital investment and drive down demand for capital goods," such as machinery and tools, he said.

Katsutoshi Inadome of SuMi TRUST noted that "with recent negotiations between U.S. and Chinese officials concluding with lower tariffs, we hope that this will ultimately mitigate their economic impact".

Trump's hardball campaign to rectify what he says are unfair trade imbalances includes tariffs on trading partners and imports including steel and automobiles.

But Japan's economic woes run deeper than the trade war.

With domestic and foreign demand flagging, its economy "remains without a driving force", said Yoshiki Shinke, senior executive economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

"The possibility of the economy entering a recession cannot be ruled out, depending on the degree of downward pressure caused by the tariff issue," he warned ahead of Friday.

Earlier this month the Bank of Japan revised down its growth forecasts and held interest rates steady, warning that trade tariffs are fueling global economic uncertainty.

The BOJ said it now expects Japan's GDP to rise 0.5 percent in the fiscal year that started in April -- down from its previous estimate of 1.1 percent.

"With the economy already shrinking on the eve of the trade war, the Bank of Japan will probably wait even longer before resuming its tightening cycle than we had anticipated," Marcel Thieliant at Capital Economics said Friday.

3 Comments
Prices continue to skyrocket, consumption and income tax make a huge hole in the wallet. People can't afford to raise a family. Population and workforce shrinking. And against this backdrop politicians take home in one month what takes the rest of us six months to make, it's no wonder that people are in apathy and the economy is lagging.

Cut government spending and give people an incentive to work by allowing them to keep their hard earned money. When I came to Japan 50 years ago, there was no Consumption Tax and income tax was not high. Japan was booming then!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The good old have truly left. It can only get worse.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Oh dear, stagflation. But Bertie Wooster - government spending flatlined for the first time in a year in Q1, which is you want, but which was also a major reason behind the overall contraction.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

