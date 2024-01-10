Japan's real wages fall for 20th straight month in November

Japan's real wages in November fell 3.0 percent from a year earlier for the 20th consecutive month of decline as the pace of salary growth failed to match price rises, government data showed Wednesday.

Wage hikes are expected after the nation's upcoming annual shunto labor-management wage negotiations, while Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been urging firms to raise wages to a level that outpaces inflation. But whether such hikes can keep up with rising prices is hard to predict at this point, a labor ministry official said.

Nominal wages, the average total monthly cash earnings per worker, including base and overtime pay, edged up 0.2 percent to 288,741 yen for the 23rd straight month of gain, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

The stretch matched the longest previous streak of increases recorded from January 1991 to November 1992, the official said.

Average base pay and other scheduled wages climbed 1.2 percent to 272,379 yen, while overtime pay and other nonscheduled wages rose 0.9 percent to 19,788 yen, data showed.

By sector, electricity and gas workers saw the largest gain in monthly earnings with a 5.8 percent rise, followed by those in the finance and insurance industries with an increase of 4.9 percent. Construction workers saw the biggest drop of 2.7 percent.

Average monthly nominal wages for full-time workers rose 0.3 percent to 377,001 yen, and those of part-time workers increased 2.5 percent to 104,253 yen.

The total working hours per worker remained flat from a year earlier at 138.8 hours, according to the data.

