Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's real wages fall for 20th straight month in November

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's real wages in November fell 3.0 percent from a year earlier for the 20th consecutive month of decline as the pace of salary growth failed to match price rises, government data showed Wednesday.

Wage hikes are expected after the nation's upcoming annual shunto labor-management wage negotiations, while Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been urging firms to raise wages to a level that outpaces inflation. But whether such hikes can keep up with rising prices is hard to predict at this point, a labor ministry official said.

Nominal wages, the average total monthly cash earnings per worker, including base and overtime pay, edged up 0.2 percent to 288,741 yen for the 23rd straight month of gain, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

The stretch matched the longest previous streak of increases recorded from January 1991 to November 1992, the official said.

Average base pay and other scheduled wages climbed 1.2 percent to 272,379 yen, while overtime pay and other nonscheduled wages rose 0.9 percent to 19,788 yen, data showed.

By sector, electricity and gas workers saw the largest gain in monthly earnings with a 5.8 percent rise, followed by those in the finance and insurance industries with an increase of 4.9 percent. Construction workers saw the biggest drop of 2.7 percent.

Average monthly nominal wages for full-time workers rose 0.3 percent to 377,001 yen, and those of part-time workers increased 2.5 percent to 104,253 yen.

The total working hours per worker remained flat from a year earlier at 138.8 hours, according to the data.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kyushu Railway History Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Izumi Crane Observation Center

GaijinPot Travel

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

8 Beautiful Winter Destinations in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Nomozaki Dinosaur Park

GaijinPot Travel

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Looks for Winter 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Meganebashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What is the Difference Between Sento and Onsen?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

19 Freshly Awarded Michelin Stars Lighting Up Tokyo’s Dining Scene

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best 7 Destinations In Japan’s Least Popular Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog