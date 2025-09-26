 Japan Today
Japan's real wages in July revised down; fall for 7th straight month

TOKYO

Japan's real wages fell 0.2 percent in July from a year earlier, revised downward from an initially reported 0.5 percent increase and marking the seventh consecutive month of decline, government data showed Friday.

The downward revision was mainly due to weaker-than-expected growth in summer bonuses, with special earnings climbing 6.3 percent, smaller than the 7.9 percent gain reported earlier, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Nominal wages, or the average total monthly cash earnings per worker including base and overtime pay, rose 3.4 percent to 416,744 yen, revised down from a 4.1 percent increase in the preliminary report.

The rise was below the 3.6 percent gain in the consumer price index used to calculate real wages, leading to negative growth.

Last year, real wages saw year-on-year gains in June, July, November and December, when summer and year-end bonuses are typically paid. But real wages in June this year also dropped, by 0.8 percent.

© KYODO

