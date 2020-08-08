Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Saizeriya
business

Saizeriya restaurant develops face mask to wear when eating

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese restaurant chain operator Saizeriya Co has developed a face mask for use when eating and drinking, possibly a boon to eateries around the world hit hard by social distancing necessitated by the coronavirus.

The method unveiled by the Italian restaurant chain, in a YouTube video and a press conference attended by President Issei Horino, involves using origami paper-folding craft-like technique to combine an existing mask and a regular paper napkin.

In the video, a Saizeriya official demonstrates how a mask is folded in half to expose the wearer's mouth, with the napkin hanging like a handkerchief from the mask, allowing users to put a spoon in their mouth.

"It might look fragile, but the paper napkin can prevent droplets," Horino said in the press conference in Tokyo.

The company, which owns subsidiaries in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore, is encouraging other restaurants to follow suit and introduce the readily-available, lost-cost masks for meals.

"We want people to enjoy dining out even in the time of the coronavirus calamity," Horino said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Having eaten at Saizeriya once, I recommend wearing a full motorcycle helmet with shield on top of a full suit- of-armor helmet welded shut, then four or six masks on top of that to ensure the delicious offerings maintain proper social distancing from your nourishment input hole.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"We want people to enjoy dining out even in the time of the coronavirus calamity,"

Nice idea, but not 100% effective. You may think you are protecting yourself, but there is still too much exposure to circulating air which contains the virus.

Support your local eateries by getting carry out or delivery and enjoy eating in not dining out.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Uncategorized

Shosenkyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 31, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

9 Tips for a More Eco-Responsible Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥90,000 in Tokyo—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use a Mobile IC App

GaijinPot Blog

Vegan in Japan: 10 Meatless Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: Finding A Medical Professional In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Top 5 Must-Watch Anime from Kyoto Animation Studios

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

A Weekend Getaway To Fukuoka City

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: How To Use Taxis

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #92: Osaka Governor Recommends To Gargle Away The Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog