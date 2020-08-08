Saizeriya restaurant develops face mask to wear when eating

Japanese restaurant chain operator Saizeriya Co has developed a face mask for use when eating and drinking, possibly a boon to eateries around the world hit hard by social distancing necessitated by the coronavirus.
The method unveiled by the Italian restaurant chain, in a YouTube video and a press conference attended by President Issei Horino, involves using origami paper-folding craft-like technique to combine an existing mask and a regular paper napkin.
In the video, a Saizeriya official demonstrates how a mask is folded in half to expose the wearer's mouth, with the napkin hanging like a handkerchief from the mask, allowing users to put a spoon in their mouth.
"It might look fragile, but the paper napkin can prevent droplets," Horino said in the press conference in Tokyo.
The company, which owns subsidiaries in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore, is encouraging other restaurants to follow suit and introduce the readily-available, lost-cost masks for meals.
"We want people to enjoy dining out even in the time of the coronavirus calamity," Horino said.© KYODO
0 Comments
Login to comment
Peter Neil
Having eaten at Saizeriya once, I recommend wearing a full motorcycle helmet with shield on top of a full suit- of-armor helmet welded shut, then four or six masks on top of that to ensure the delicious offerings maintain proper social distancing from your nourishment input hole.
George Townes
"We want people to enjoy dining out even in the time of the coronavirus calamity,"
Nice idea, but not 100% effective. You may think you are protecting yourself, but there is still too much exposure to circulating air which contains the virus.
Support your local eateries by getting carry out or delivery and enjoy eating in not dining out.