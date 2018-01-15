Newsletter Signup Register / Login
SoftBank Group has been aggressively investing in technology ventures Photo: AFP/File
business

SoftBank Group soars on listing reports

0 Comments
TOKYO

Shares in Japan's SoftBank Group soared nearly 6% Monday on reports it could list its mobile unit, potentially raising some $18 billion in one of the country's biggest public offering.

In a statement, SoftBank group insisted no decision had been made, but acknowledged the listing was an "option."

"We are always studying various capital strategy options," the company said.

"The listing of SoftBank Corp. shares is one such option, but no decision has been made to officially proceed with this course."

The Nikkei economic daily said the listing could bring in two trillion yen ($18 billion), one of the largest initial public offerings ever for a Japanese company.

It said the company hopes to apply to the Tokyo Stock Exchange in spring and begin trading on the bourse around autumn, offering around 30 percent of the shares in its subsidiary up to investors.

It is hoping for an overseas debut at the same time, possibly in London, the Nikkei added.

SoftBank Group has been aggressively investing in technology ventures under its flamboyant leader, Masayoshi Son.

The listing could rival the record 2.2 trillion yen that formerly state-run Nippon Telegraph and Telephone raised in 1987.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Changing Corporate Japan: Forbes Japan’s Women Award 2017

Savvy Tokyo

When is New Year’s in Japan Really Over?

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Nishimura Coffee, Kobe

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

3 Easy Vegetarian Dishes You Can Make With Your Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

LGBT

Shinjuku Ni-chome

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Buy 3 get 1 free!

BARKT

Cities

Gifu City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE